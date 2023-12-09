Scientists Use Human Cells to Create Revolutionary Moving Robots

Scientists have made a groundbreaking discovery creating miniature robots from human cells, which have the ability to move and could potentially revolutionize the field of healthcare. This extraordinary research, conducted a team at Tufts University and Harvard University’s Wyss Institute, marks a significant advancement in the field of robotics.

These incredible creations, known as anthrobots, are the result of earlier work the same scientists who developed the first living robots, called xenobots, using stem cells from African clawed frog embryos. However, the anthrobots demonstrate that the features of these living robots are not exclusive to embryos or amphibians.

“I don’t think this has anything to do with being an embryo. This has nothing to do with being a frog. I think this is a much more general property of living things. We don’t realize all the competencies that our own body cells have,” explains study author Michael Levin, a biology professor at Tufts’ School of Arts & Sciences.

Unlike full-fledged organisms, the anthrobots do not possess a complete life cycle. Nevertheless, their creation challenges typical binary categorizations of what constitutes a robot, an animal, or a machine. This remarkable breakthrough prompts us to question these traditional classifications and encourages us to think beyond conventional boundaries.

The research team utilized adult human cells from the trachea (windpipe) obtained from anonymous donors of varying ages and genders. These cells were chosen due to their accessibility and the researchers’ belief that they possessed characteristics conducive to mobility. The tracheal cells are equipped with hairlike projections called cilia, which naturally move back and forth to help eliminate particles from the air passages of the lungs.

The study, published in the journal Advanced Science, opens up new possibilities for the development of innovative technologies that could significantly aid in wound healing and tissue regeneration. The potential applications of anthrobots in the field of healthcare are vast, offering hope for advancements in medical treatment and the improvement of human health.

This groundbreaking research highlights the untapped potential of our own cells and emphasizes the need to reassess our preconceived notions of what is possible in the realm of robotics and medicine. The future may see these living robots play a crucial role in enhancing human well-being and transforming the landscape of healthcare.