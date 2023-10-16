An Obituary: Remembering Anthony ‘Tony’ Quinones

Anthony ‘Tony’ Quinones, a resident of Superior, passed away on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at Elysian Senior Living in Duluth. He was born on June 13, 1936, in El Paso, Texas, to Wlisa and Nemesio ‘Nick’ Quinones.

Tony dedicated 25 years of his life to serving his country. He served in various branches, including the Marines, Army National Guard, and the Coast Guard Reserve. His service in the United States Marine Corps ended honorably in 1961. Tony pursued higher education and obtained a Bachelor’s degree in 1962, followed a Master’s degree in 1964 from Texas State University. He completed his internship at San Antonio State Hospital and began his career as a counselor with the Wisconsin Department of Vocational Rehabilitation.

In addition to his professional pursuits, Tony had several hobbies and interests. He was an avid golfer and frequented the Superior Y. He was a dedicated supporter and donor to both the Y and UW-Superior. Tony made volunteering a priority in his life and contributed his time to various organizations such as the Red Cross, hospice, and cancer research. He was a member of the BPOE Lodge #403 and the Richard I. Bong American Legion Post #435.

Tony was preceded in death his parents, Nemesio ‘Nick’ and Wlisa Quinones, as well as his brother, Mitch Quinones. He is survived his three sons, Jeff (Kim) Quinones of Lake Nebagamon, Wayne Quinones of Superior, and Scott Quinones of Superior. He also leaves behind his sisters, Aurora and Sarah, and his brothers, Willie, Jimmy, and Ralph. Additionally, he is remembered and missed numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Friday, October 27, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to noon, followed the Mass of Christian Burial at Cathedral of Christ the King Church in Superior. Father Andrew P. Ricci will serve as the celebrant. Tony will be laid to rest at Veteran’s Memorial Park, Greenwood Cemetery, Superior, with military honors provided the Richard I. Bong American Legion Post #435. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that memorials be made in Tony’s name to the Superior Y or the Northland Chapter of the American Red Cross.

Arrangements are being handled Downs Funeral Home, located at 1617 N 19th St. Condolences can be left online at www.downsfh.com.

