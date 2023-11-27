New Article: Anthony Elanga Calls on Nottingham Forest Fans to Rally Behind Team

Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga has called on the club’s loyal supporters to stand the team despite their recent defeat. The Reds suffered a 3-2 loss to Brighton at the City Ground, ending their unbeaten home run this season. Elanga, who scored the opening goal just three minutes into the game, took to Instagram to address the fans following the disappointing result.

Elanga acknowledged the growing frustration among some fans due to recurring mistakes made the team. Forest has been guilty of squandering leads, with only Burnley having thrown away more this season. A total of 11 points have been lost from winning positions, adding to the anguish of the supporters.

Contrary to the team’s performance as a whole, Elanga’s individual contribution has been commendable. The Forest star has netted three goals so far this season, showcasing his talent and athleticism. His impressive displays have earned him praise from pundits and fans alike, with Steve Sutton highlighting his standout performance against Brighton on the radio.

In his Instagram story after the game, Elanga offered a reassuring message to the disgruntled fans, writing, “It will get better! Trust the process.” The 21-year-old winger’s optimism and belief in the team’s improvement are testament to his integral role in Forest’s fortunes this season.

Elanga joined Forest from Manchester United for a fee of £15 million, providing the squad with much-needed athleticism. He has not only contributed with goals but also provided three assists, making a strong case for his potential as a Premier League player.

Having experienced the fervor of the Forest crowd firsthand when playing against them for Manchester United, Elanga now embraces the love and support offered the team’s passionate supporters. He hopes to continue his impressive goal-scoring form, providing a boost to Forest’s chances of success this season.

FAQ:

Q: How many goals has Anthony Elanga scored this season?

A: Anthony Elanga has scored three goals this season for Nottingham Forest.

Q: What was the result of Forest’s recent game against Brighton?

A: Nottingham Forest suffered a 3-2 defeat against Brighton at the City Ground.

Q: How many points have Forest lost from winning positions this season?

A: Forest has lost a total of 11 points from winning positions this season.

Q: How much did Nottingham Forest pay to sign Anthony Elanga?

A: Nottingham Forest signed Anthony Elanga from Manchester United for a fee of £15 million.