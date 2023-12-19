Minnesota Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards Responds to Accusations as Controversy Unfolds

Minnesota Timberwolves’ basketball star, Anthony Edwards, recently took to social media to address allegations made a woman claiming he impregnated her and offered her a substantial sum of money to undergo an abortion. Paige Jordae, known as an Instagram model, shared supposed screenshots of text messages between herself and the 22-year-old athlete in which he allegedly stated, “Get an abortion lol” and “I will send you money to help you out.” However, Edwards swiftly responded to the accusations, acknowledging his regret for his words spoken “in the heat of the moment.” He added that he hopes to handle the situation privately moving forward.

In his statement posted on his X account, Edwards went on to express his belief in supporting and empowering women to make their own decisions regarding their bodies. He emphasized that his comments were not aligned with his personal values and aspirations as a man. Furthermore, it was revealed that Edwards is currently in a relationship with Jeanine Robel, which adds further complexities to the situation.

Jordae’s Instagram Story initially featured the screenshots of the alleged conversation, wherein she included a pending wire transfer of $100,000 dated November 27, 2023, from JP Morgan Chase & Co. However, the identities of the sender and receiver remain undisclosed. Additional messages claimed Jordae include statements such as “I don’t want a kid,” “Just take the pills,” and “Ok, just make sure I get the video of the box with the right pills.” There were also messages referring to an attorney and the transfer of funds.

The controversy surrounding these allegations has yet to be directly addressed the Minnesota Timberwolves organization. Meanwhile, Edwards continues to perform admirably on the court, averaging 24.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.1 assists for the team. As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen how it will impact Edwards and the Timberwolves in the long run.