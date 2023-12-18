Instagram Model Levels Serious Allegations Against NBA Star Anthony Edwards

Summary: Instagram model Paige Jordae recently made shocking claims against NBA player Anthony Edwards, alleging that he got her pregnant. In a series of text message exchanges posted on Instagram, Paige revealed her positive pregnancy test and their subsequent arguments over whether she should get an abortion. She also shared a wire transfer of $100,000 and a video of her taking abortion pills. While Edwards has yet to respond to these allegations, fans speculate that Paige’s timing may be connected to his current girlfriend’s pregnancy announcement.

Paige Jordae’s Explosive Revelations

Paige Jordae, an Instagram model, has dropped bombshell allegations against Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards. Taking to Instagram, she posted screenshots of alleged text message exchanges between the two, where she claimed that Edwards had gotten her pregnant. The messages revealed intense arguments about whether or not she should go through with an abortion. Paige also disclosed that she had previously regretted getting an abortion two years ago.

Details of the Alleged Exchanges

Paige shared the text messages, which included a picture of a positive pregnancy test. She and Edwards argued over their differing opinions on abortion, with Edwards eventually telling her to go ahead with it. Paige later showed a wire transfer of $100,000, supposedly from Edwards, and a video of herself taking abortion pills. She expressed frustration about Edwards’ lack of response to their legal agreement and questioned why he had legal representation when his attorney was unresponsive to her messages.

Possible Motivations and Future Implications

Some fans speculate that Paige Jordae’s decision to reveal these allegations now may be connected to Edwards’ current relationship. Just days before her revelations, Edwards’ girlfriend, Jeanine Robel, announced her pregnancy. While Edwards has not yet responded to Paige’s claims, the potential consequences in the NBA remain uncertain. It remains to be seen if any disciplinary actions will be taken against Edwards, though the likelihood appears unlikely.

As this controversy unfolds, it will be interesting to see how Edwards and those involved respond. Stay tuned for the latest developments on this matter as we continue to provide updates and news on Anthony Edwards.