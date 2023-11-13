The Unlikely Reunion: A WhatsApp Mishap that Rekindled a Sisterly Bond

Anthea Turner, the renowned celebrity, recently revealed that a serendipitous accident involving WhatsApp proved to be the catalyst that repaired her strained relationship with her sister, Wendy Turner-Webster. After a long-standing feud, the siblings found themselves working together again, primarily due to their frequent train journeys between London and their family home in North Staffordshire.

During their appearance on the ITV daytime show Lorraine, where they discussed their latest children’s book, “The King’s Coronation and the Kohinoor Diamond,” the sisters opened up about their reconciliation. Anthea, now 63, admitted that the reunion was unintentional and attributed it to a WhatsApp mishap. The technical confusion surrounding the messaging app brought them back together.

While Wendy, 56, was with their parents and struggling to navigate WhatsApp, she accidentally sent a message to Anthea. Perplexed, Anthea called their dad to question how he managed to send that message. Frustrated and overwhelmed, Wendy handed the phone to Anthea, and in that moment, the walls that separated them began to crumble. They started talking, and their conversation never ceased since then.

Their newfound reunion was described as “seamless” the sisters, who acknowledged that their situation is far from unique. According to Anthea, countless families experience similar conflicts and reconciliations. It is a universal tale of love and forgiveness.

Tragically, their joyous reunion was overshadowed the declining health of their mother, Jean. Their extensive three-and-a-half-hour train journeys between London and Stoke-on-Trent during this challenging time became the catalyst that propelled them to make up for lost time. It was during these journeys that the idea for their new book emerged.

As fate would have it, their mother passed away at the Royal Stoke University Hospital in April of the following year. However, the sisters found solace in each other’s company and dedicated themselves to writing their children’s book together. The arduous train rides served as a backdrop for their conversations and shared memories, giving birth to a project that would honor their bond and bring joy to young readers.

Their latest book, set during the time of a coronation, follows a group of courageous mice living underneath the London Underground. It beautifully weaves together tales of adventure, noble royals clad in pajamas, the allure of seven crowns, and a daring mission revolving around the Kohinoor diamond. This book is a spiritual successor to their previous “Underneath the Underground” series, which captivated readers almost three decades ago.

Amidst the highs and lows of life, Anthea and Wendy have discovered that love and family will always find a way to bridge the divides between us. Their story serves as a reminder that even the unlikeliest of accidents can lead to beautiful reunions and unexpected collaborations.

