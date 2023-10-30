Analysts Focusing on Pinterest’s Q3 Earnings: What to Expect

Pinterest Inc (NYSE:PINS) is set to announce its third-quarter earnings after the market closes on Monday, October 30th. Wall Street analysts predict that for Q3 2023, PINS will report an EPS of $0.20 and a revenue of $743.4 million.

Receive a notification with the latest news, our articles, and more!

Follow us

Q: What are analysts closely watching for in Pinterest’s Q3 earnings?

The monetization strategies of Pinterest in international markets seem to be performing well at the moment. The company is increasing its average revenue per user (ARPU), largely due to its expansion beyond the United States and Canada. The European market is already experiencing higher ARPU for the company with each passing quarter. Australia, Japan, and Latin America offer further potential for monetization. Over the next 3-5 years, Pinterest expects revenue growth between 12-30% and an EBITDA margin of around 30%.

Q: What are the key catalysts for Pinterest’s stock?

The recovery of advertising spending and the partnership with Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) are expected to be key catalysts for the stock. Additionally, the company’s research and development expenses are showing some moderation.

Q: What are the potential variables that could impact Pinterest’s business and/or stock in the future?

Maintaining and increasing ARPU in a highly competitive market and continued monetization from new markets remain variables that could have an impact on the business and stock in the future.

Q: What is the performance of Pinterest’s stock compared to its sector?

The performance of Pinterest’s stock relative to its sector reflects its resilience to general market and sector downturns. Over the past year, PINS has risen 11.3% while its sector has declined approximately 8%. In the last nine months, PINS has declined around 9% while the sector has declined around 22%.

Q: What is the current price target for Pinterest’s stock?

The latest price target for PINS stock was set at $33 per share Seaport Global analyst Aaron Kessler on October 24th (representing a potential increase of 34.8% in the next 12 months) who initiated coverage on the stock. Mohammed Khallouf of HSBC recently started coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $32.1, while Stifel analyst Mark Kelley upgraded his position on PINS from Hold to Buy with a price target of $32. The consensus price target for PINS (based on ratings from over 120 analysts over the past 3 years) is $29.70, representing an increase from the current price level.

Q: What is the historical track record of Pinterest’s earnings beats?

The company has a track record of beating consensus estimates, with 11 EPS beats and 10 revenue beats in the last 12 quarters. Investors can expect another beat after-hours.

Price Movement:

At the time of publication on Monday, Pinterest’s shares have risen 1.19% to $24.65.

Photo Shutterstock