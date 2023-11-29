The Use of LinkedIn as Evidence in Visa Applications: A Lesson from the Madrid Court

The recent decision the Madrid Superior Court of Justice has shed light on the importance of controlling one’s online presence when applying for visas. In the case at hand, a Venezuelan resident in Argentina had his application for a non-lucrative residency visa in Spain rejected due to his LinkedIn profile.

The applicant had sought to live in Spain without engaging in any work activity. However, the Spanish consulate turned down his request after discovering that he was still advertising himself on LinkedIn as a member of a company. The applicant argued that his LinkedIn information was outdated and submitted a certificate of termination as evidence.

The court’s analysis focused on the requirement for visa applicants to demonstrate either sufficient financial means or a regular source of income. The court found that the presence of the applicant on LinkedIn indicated an intention to engage in work-related activities. The description of LinkedIn as a platform that “connects with more than 830 million members worldwide, inviting them to take the next step in their careers and improve their future employment” supported this conclusion. Consequently, the court rejected the applicant’s claim that his LinkedIn post did not reflect his current employment status.

The court also reviewed the evidence presented the applicant, including the certificate of termination, and concluded that the applicant’s work was being carried out remotely. This finding led the court to determine that the applicant would continue his work activity in Spain through telecommuting, thus failing to meet the requirements for the non-lucrative residency visa.

This decision serves as a reminder that visa applicants should carefully manage their online presence, including social media profiles like LinkedIn. Consulates and immigration authorities may review applicants’ online activities to assess their intentions and eligibility for specific visa categories. It is crucial for applicants to ensure that their online profiles align with the information provided in their visa applications and to promptly update any changes in their employment status. Failure to do so may significantly impact the outcome of their visa applications.

FAQ

Q: What is a non-lucrative residency visa?

A: A non-lucrative residency visa allows individuals to reside in a foreign country without engaging in any work activities.

Q: How can social media profiles impact visa applications?

A: Consulates and immigration authorities may review applicants’ online activities, including social media profiles, to assess their intentions and eligibility for specific visa categories.

Q: What lessons can be learned from the Madrid Court’s decision?

A: The decision highlights the importance of managing one’s online presence and ensuring that it aligns with the information provided in visa applications. Applicants should promptly update any changes in their employment status on platforms like LinkedIn to avoid any negative impact on their visa applications.