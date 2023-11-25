Ant and Dec Under Fire for Telling Celebrities to “Shut Up” on I’m A Celebrity

ITV’s popular reality show “I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!” took an unexpected turn on Friday when hosts Ant and Dec lost their cool with this year’s jungle celebrities. While attempting to deliver the results of the ‘Scarena’ challenge during a live broadcast, the Geordie duo struggled to be heard over the voices of the famous contestants. Frustrated, Ant raised his voice and told the stars to “shut up,” a move that quickly sparked controversy among viewers.

In response to Ant’s comment, social media platforms were flooded with criticism. Many viewers deemed Ant’s behavior as rude and sassy, expressing their disappointment in his outburst. However, others came to his defense, acknowledging the challenging circumstances of hosting a live show. The incident further fueled a debate about the necessity of live reveals, with some questioning whether the winner announcement justified the commotion.

Earlier in the episode, tensions were also high as YouTuber Nella faced backlash for her interaction with Made in Chelsea star Sam during the Touchdown of Terror trial. Nella’s response to Sam’s attempt to provide encouragement received negative feedback from viewers, who accused her of sucking the positivity out of him. The incident sparked predictions of potential conflict between the two contestants after the trial.

The ongoing controversies on the show have captivated audiences, prompting intense discussions on social media platforms. As the season progresses, viewers eagerly anticipate more thrills, surprises, and, undoubtedly, more controversies to unfold in the jungle.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is “I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!”?

A: “I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!” is a popular reality show on ITV where celebrities are placed in challenging jungle conditions and compete in various trials to win the title of King or Queen of the Jungle.

Q: Why did Ant tell the celebrities to “shut up”?

A: Ant and Dec were struggling to present the show over the voices of the famous contestants during a live broadcast, which prompted Ant to raise his voice and tell them to “shut up” to regain control of the situation.

Q: How did viewers react to Ant’s comment?

A: Viewers had mixed reactions to Ant’s comment, with some considering it rude and sassy, while others understood the challenges of hosting a live show and defended his behavior.

Q: Why did Nella face backlash during the trial?

A: Nella received negative feedback from viewers for her response to Sam’s attempt to provide encouragement during the Touchdown of Terror trial. Some viewers felt that she was sucking the positivity out of him.

Q: What can viewers expect from the show in the upcoming episodes?

A: As the season progresses, viewers can anticipate more thrills, surprises, and controversies to unfold in the jungle as the celebrities face new challenges and navigate their relationships with one another.