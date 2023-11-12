New Celebrities Arrive in Brisbane for I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have been spotted at Brisbane Airport ahead of the highly anticipated return of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! The beloved presenting duo, who have been hosting the reality series for many years, arrived in Australia with smiles on their faces.

While reports suggest that Ant and Dec traveled separately, with Dec enjoying a family vacation before Ant’s arrival, they seemed thrilled to be reunited for the show. Sporting matching sunglasses and Remembrance Day poppies, they exuded an air of excitement.

In jest, Ant expressed his enthusiasm about the upcoming series: “I’m really excited. It’s a great cast.” He also playfully teased Dec, saying, “It’ll be nice to see Dec’s white lines and tan marks!” Their banter suggests a strong camaraderie that fans have grown to love.

With the show set to air next weekend, speculation about the lineup has been rife across the nation. Names like Nigel Farage, Josie Gibson, and Danielle Harold have been thrown into the mix, generating much excitement among fans. However, ITV has yet to confirm the official lineup, stating, “Any names suggested for I’m A Celebrity are just speculation. We’ll announce our lineup in due course” (source: Express.co.uk).

As other rumored celebrities, including Jamie Lynn, Nella Rose, and Frankie Dettori, touch down in Australia, the anticipation grows. Bookmakers have already started taking bets, with Josie Gibson emerging as the early favorite to win the series. Coral’s John Hill said, “This Morning presenter Josie Gibson is the early favorite in our betting to be crowned the Queen of the Jungle this year in what looks set to be a fascinating series, with some big names set to feature Down Under” (source: [insert source]).

Prepare to be entertained as I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! returns on Sunday at 9pm on ITV and ITVX. Get ready for an unforgettable season filled with thrilling Bushtucker Trials and unexpected drama. Who will emerge as the ultimate champion of the jungle? Tune in to find out!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Who are Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly?

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, also known as Ant and Dec, are a popular television presenting duo from the United Kingdom. They have hosted numerous TV shows together, including I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!, Britain’s Got Talent, and Saturday Night Takeaway.

2. When does the new season of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! start?

The new season of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! starts on Sunday at 9pm on ITV and ITVX.

3. Who is rumored to be part of the show’s lineup this year?

Speculation about the lineup for this year’s I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! has been circulating. Some of the rumored celebrities include Nigel Farage, Josie Gibson, Danielle Harold, Jamie Lynn, Nella Rose, and Frankie Dettori. However, ITV has yet to confirm the official lineup.

4. Who is the early favorite to win the series?

Josie Gibson, the presenter of This Morning, is currently the early favorite to win the series, according to bookmakers.