Anson Cheung: Revolutionizing Content Creation in Industrial Design

Anson Cheung, a renowned industrial designer, is transforming the way content creation is perceived in the design world. While others primarily focus on their design work, Cheung is making waves with his unique approach of sharing insights and opinions on LinkedIn. In an industry that lacks prominent content creators, Cheung has emerged as a significant voice, bridging the gap between professionals and the design community.

Traditionally, content creation has been the domain of younger individuals who are avid users of social media. They start creating content for fun and gradually turn it into a profession. However, Cheung’s story is different. After leaving a secure position as a partner in a leading design agency, he embarked on a solo career with a mission to strengthen his online presence, particularly on LinkedIn. This shift represented a new strategy, beyond traditional networking, aiming to reach a wider audience and drive sales.

Inspired successful content creators such as Justin Welsh, Cheung recognized the untapped potential of LinkedIn as a lucrative platform. His approach revolves around awareness rather than mere funnel marketing tactics. By maintaining a strong presence and frequent encounters with his name, Cheung ensures that collaborators and potential clients remember him and his willingness to collaborate.

As a fellow designer, I find this strategy highly effective. In the design industry, trust is crucial, and projects often span several years. Building a consistent and authoritative presence helps embed your image in the minds of potential clients, positioning you as a trusted professional.

One aspect often overlooked in industrial design is the time-intensive and confidential nature of the work. Sharing ongoing workflows is challenging, making content creation a valuable alternative to showcase expertise and foster dialogues within the design community.

By amplifying the voices of designers, content creation in industrial design illuminates the importance of design, fosters fresh perspectives, and enhances knowledge and responsibility. Just as chefs have elevated the culinary world emphasizing the quality of ingredients and empowering customers to make informed choices, designers can bridge the gap between consumers and the objects they interact with.

Anson Cheung’s influence has already inspired others in the industry to embark on their own content creation journeys. Whether Cheung expands his agency or shares personal undertakings, the design community eagerly awaits his next moves, eager to witness his continued impact and influence in the design realm.

