Embracing a New Era of Content Creation in Industrial Design

Anson Cheung, a renowned industrial designer, is making waves in the design world not just for his talent, but for his unique approach to content creation. While most professionals in various fields have utilized social media platforms to share their expertise, the design industry has been lacking in content creators. Cheung recognized this gap and saw an opportunity to fill it.

Instead of simply replicating his Instagram content on other platforms, Cheung decided to focus on LinkedIn. Inspired successful content creators like Justin Welsh, who turned LinkedIn into a lucrative enterprise, Cheung believed that this professional network held untapped potential.

In a recent conversation, Cheung explained his strategy, emphasizing that it went beyond mere funnel marketing. His goal was to increase awareness and visibility, reaching a broader audience that included potential clients and partners. By maintaining a strong online presence, he aimed to remind collaborators of his existence and openness to collaboration.

As a fellow designer, I find Cheung’s approach highly effective. In the design industry, trust is crucial, and projects can span several years. By consistently showcasing his work and authority in the field, Cheung positions himself as a reliable and trustworthy professional. This can leave a lasting impression on potential clients, who may remember him when the right opportunity arises.

One challenge faced industrial designers is the time-intensive and often confidential nature of their work. Sharing ongoing workflows is not always possible, leaving designers with limited options for content creation. However, Cheung suggests venturing into experimentation and drawing inspiration from diverse fields. This can not only yield inspiration and triumph but also cultivate a deeper understanding of design’s impact on our lives.

By amplifying the voices of designers, we can foster fresh perspectives, enhance knowledge, and instill a sense of responsibility. Much like how chefs have highlighted the importance of quality ingredients, content creation in design can bridge the gap between consumers and the objects they interact with. This cultural elevation of design will empower customers to make informed choices and bring recognition to talented professionals.

Anson Cheung’s innovative approach to content creation has sparked a trend in the design community. As we eagerly watch his journey unfold, we anticipate how his influence will shape the future of the design realm. Cheers to the new era of content creation in industrial design!

