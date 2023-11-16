Massachusetts Native Rachel Dratch Advances as a Semifinalist on ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’

Massachusetts continues to uphold its reputation as the most educated state as another talented celebrity hailing from the Bay State makes waves on “Celebrity Jeopardy!” Actress and comedian Rachel Dratch, originally from Lexington, emerged as a semifinalist during a recent episode of the popular trivia game show. Competing against fellow celebrities Becky Lynch and Macaulay Culkin, Dratch showcased her impressive knowledge and quick thinking.

During the episode, Dratch demonstrated her prowess correctly answering four questions, earning herself a total of $1,500 even before the first commercial break. As the game progressed, she continued to excel, entering the Double Jeopardy! round with a impressive score of 10 correct answers and a total of $3,400.

After the intense Triple Jeopardy! round, Dratch’s remarkable performance revealed 35 correct answers and only one incorrect response. She amassed an impressive total earning score of $23,000, leaving her competitors far behind in terms of earnings.

In a nail-biting finale, all three contestants successfully guessed the final clue. Ultimately, Dratch emerged as the champion, narrowly defeating Culkin a mere $1. Her victory was not only a personal triumph but also a chance to make a difference as she played for City Harvest, a charity of her choice.

Moving forward, more quarterfinalist games will take place before the semifinals schedule is announced. Dratch will now head into the next round, competing alongside other talented semifinalist celebrity players such as Dulé Hill, Mira Sorvino, Steven Weber, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Lisa Ann Walter, and Katie Nolan. Each contestant is playing for a charity of their choice, adding an altruistic element to the fierce competition.

For those who cannot catch the series live on ABC, streaming options are available on Hulu. With Hulu, viewers can access the show and enjoy up to one month of free streaming. Alternatively, Hulu offers a bundle option with ESPN+ and Disney+ for an all-encompassing entertainment experience.

