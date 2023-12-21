DUO Broadband Ends TV Services Due to Rising Costs

DUO Broadband, a small cable TV company based in Kentucky, has announced that it will be discontinuing its TV services, including traditional cable TV and streaming TV. The decision was made in response to the “extreme price increases from programmers” that have made running a TV service unprofitable for the company.

This news follows a trend seen in the past year, with a growing number of small cable TV companies shutting down their services. Just recently, Comcast announced a price hike, and another small cable TV company closed unexpectedly, leaving customers without internet or TV service.

As a result of DUO Broadband’s shutdown, customers in Kentucky counties will lose access to their cable TV service. The company recommends that customers switch to popular streaming services like Hulu, Fubo, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. Alternatively, customers can opt for satellite TV services.

In a statement on their website, DUO Broadband acknowledged the changing landscape of TV delivery and the need for them to adapt. They explained that due to the extreme costs associated with cable TV systems, maintenance, and facilities, offering traditional cable television was no longer feasible. The burden of continued price increases from programmers would have been too much for customers, especially when larger national providers can negotiate better rates.

The company plans to phase out its streaming TV service January 4, 2024, and traditional cable TV service December 31, 2024. DUO Broadband encourages customers to explore other options through the MyBundle Streaming marketplace for their continued TV service.

In conclusion, DUO Broadband’s decision to end its TV services reflects the challenges smaller cable TV companies face due to rising costs. While this may inconvenience customers, there are alternative streaming and satellite TV options available to ensure continued access to their favorite shows and channels.