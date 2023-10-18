Tammy: A Critically Slammed Film Tops Netflix Yet Again

Tammy, a 2014 film starring Melissa McCarthy and Susan Sarandon, has once again become the top film on Netflix, following in the footsteps of the recently resurfaced Identity Thief. Despite its box office success, Tammy was criticized heavily both audiences and critics alike.

The film revolves around McCarthy’s character, a down-on-her-luck woman on a road trip with her grandmother, portrayed Sarandon. The script was described as profanity-laden and uneven, failing to showcase the strengths of the lead actors. Tammy received Razzie nominations for both McCarthy and Sarandon, and currently holds a disappointing 24% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

It is evident that Tammy sought to capture the success of McCarthy’s breakout film, Bridesmaids, which was released in 2011. However, instead of offering unique and compelling roles, Tammy merely perpetuated McCarthy’s typecasting as a loud, drunk, and obnoxious character. Despite this, the film managed to gross over $100 million at the box office, perhaps due to the star power of its cast.

The sudden surge in popularity of Tammy on Netflix could be attributed to viewers who, after watching Identity Thief, were compelled to explore other films from McCarthy’s early career. This renewed interest in a film with such lackluster reviews is puzzling, but it seems that audiences are looking beyond critical acclaim and finding some intrinsic value in the movie.

1. Razzie nominations: Refers to the Golden Raspberry Awards, which recognize the worst films and performances of the year.

2. Typecasting: The practice of repeatedly casting an actor in the same type of role due to their perceived fit for a specific character.

