Construction Begins on Stones Corner Development Providing Social and Affordable Housing

Construction has commenced on a new housing development in Stones Corner, Brisbane, funded through the Palaszczuk Government’s Housing Investment Fund (HIF). The project will see the construction of 82 social and affordable units, aimed at providing homes for individuals on the social housing register and low-income workers in nearby retail, health, and administrative services.

The development will consist of 46 one-bedroom units, nine two-bedroom units, and a number of studio apartments. The initiative represents the fifth project to be announced under a partnership between Brisbane Housing Company and QIC, funded through the government’s signature $2 billion HIF.

Since the establishment of the HIF, over $479 million in project funding has been approved, resulting in 1,600 homes being built. Additionally, 71 proposals have been shortlisted for assessment, and a total of 5,600 new social and affordable homes are expected to be delivered, under construction, or under contract in the next five years.

Construction on the Stones Corner development is projected to take approximately one and a half years.

Minister for Housing Meaghan Scanlon expressed enthusiasm for the project, stating that the collaboration with institutional investors and super funds is integral in furthering the goal of providing more homes. She also expressed disappointment in the LNP’s opposition to the Housing Australia Future Fund, which would have provided funding for up to 30,000 homes.

Member for Greenslopes Joe Kelly noted that the density and location of the development will align with the needs of the community. With proximity to public transport, schools, shops, and essential services, the housing development will ensure that residents have access to necessary amenities.

BHC Chief Executive Officer Rebecca Oelkers emphasized the positive impact that the development will have on individuals in need of housing. She stated that the provision of safe, affordable homes is crucial, and the organization is excited to welcome new residents to the vibrant community of Stones Corner.

Sources:

– Minister for Housing Meaghan Scanlon

– Member for Greenslopes Joe Kelly

– BHC Chief Executive Officer Rebecca Oelkers