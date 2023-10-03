24 Deaths and Rising: Tragedy Strikes Nanded Government Hospital Yet Again

Tragedy continues to unfold at the Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital in Nanded, Maharashtra. In just 48 hours, a total of 31 patients have lost their lives, with seven additional deaths reported between October 1 and 2. This comes after an earlier report of 24 deaths within 24 hours between September 30 and October 1, bringing the total death toll to a staggering 31.

According to the District Information Office (DIO) of Nanded, out of the 24 deaths reported initially, twelve were infants. The DIO took to social media to provide an update on the situation, urging residents not to panic and assuring them that a team of doctors is ready to address the issue.

Concerned about the worsening situation, the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Ashok Chavan, demanded that the state government take responsibility and address the rising death toll at the hospital. Similarly, medical education minister Hasan Mushrif is set to visit the hospital and hold a press conference to address the situation.

A statement released the Nanded district collectorate shed some light on the causes of death among the patients. Among the deceased adults, there were cases of heart-related ailments, poisoning, liver issues, kidney complications, and complications during pregnancy. Additionally, there were three accident cases. Regarding the deceased infants, four of them were brought to the hospital at a critical stage.

This tragic incident raises concerns about the overall state of healthcare in Maharashtra. Just last month, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Thane district witnessed 18 deaths in a span of 24 hours, prompting the opposition to demand a thorough investigation into the matter.

Sources:

– District Information Office (DIO) of Nanded

– Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Ashok Chavan

– Maharashtra Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif

– Nanded district collectorate statement

– PTI inputs