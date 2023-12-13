Liberal Politicians Implicated in Supporting Committee Member

An investigation into the letters of support received Greg Fergus, a member of the Procedure and House Affairs committee, has unveiled an unexpected revelation. Contrary to the committee’s claim that the letters were from anonymous sources, it has been discovered that the letters were actually written Liberal politicians themselves.

The evidence was uncovered when Conservative committee member Eric Duncan tweeted screenshots of the two senders, Andrew Cardozo and Frank Baylis. It was revealed that Andrew Cardozo is a Liberal Senator appointed Trudeau, while Frank Baylis previously held the position of Member of Parliament. This raises questions about the intentions behind their support for Fergus.

During Fergus’s appearance before the committee, he issued an apology for his involvement in a video that congratulated a personal friend and former leader of the Ontario Liberal Party while dressed in official attire. Fergus acknowledged his mistake and expressed remorse, offering to resign if deemed necessary his fellow MPs.

The committee is now expected to deliberate and recommend consequences for Fergus, with a decision anticipated the end of the week. This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of transparency and accountability within political circles. It raises concerns about the impartiality and integrity of committee members when they receive support from within their own political party.

