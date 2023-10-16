Increased Security Measures Implemented at George Washington High School in Response to Anonymous Instagram Threat

The safety of the George Washington High School (GWHS) community in Mangilao, Guam, has been prioritized after an anonymous threat surfaced on Instagram. The Guam Department of Education (GDOE) has taken swift action to ensure the security of students and staff at the school.

According to the GDOE, the threat originated from a viral Instagram post. Upon receiving this information, the GWHS administration promptly conducted a safety assessment and alerted the Guam Department of Education management. Local law enforcement and the Mariana Regional Fusion Center have been contacted to assist in identifying and verifying the threat.

To maintain the safety of the school community, the GDOE has implemented several precautionary measures. There will be a 100% visitor ID check at the main entrance of the campus. Additionally, blanket searches will be conducted every morning at all points of entry, including the main gate for walkers, the student drop-off area for car riders, and the bus drop-off area. Lockdown and shelter-in-place exercises will also be implemented.

Education Superintendent Erik Swanson expressed the seriousness with which the GDOE is treating this threat. He emphasized that the safety of students and staff is of utmost importance and assured that the department has established plans and procedures to address such situations. Swanson urged the island community to report any rumors or tips to GWHS administrators, who will investigate and involve the police if necessary.

To provide information related to the threat while remaining anonymous, individuals are encouraged to message the GWHS Hotline via WhatsApp at (671) 300-3012. Numbers that contact the hotline will not be stored. For details about GDOE practices and procedures, the public can refer to the GDOE Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for Search and Seizures.

The GDOE will keep the island community updated as more information becomes available. For inquiries or concerns, individuals can contact GWHS at (671) 734-2911 or email [email protected].

Sources:

– Guam Department of Education (GDOE)

– GWHS Hotline: (671) 300-3012

– GWHS Contact: (671) 734-2911 or [email protected]