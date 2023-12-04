New Ways to Connect with Skift: Stay Informed with Skift WhatsApp Channel and More!

Skift, your trusted source for all things travel, is taking its commitment to reaching audiences on various platforms to the next level. In addition to LinkedIn, Facebook, Slack, and other platforms, we are thrilled to announce the launch of the Skift WhatsApp Channel.

Stay informed and up to date with the top travel news stories of the day, carefully curated our team, delivered directly to your WhatsApp. Be the first to know about breaking news and global stories that matter.

But that’s not all! We understand the importance of staying connected, and that’s why we offer multiple ways for you to engage with Skift.

Skift Weekly News Digest on LinkedIn

Start your week right with our Sunday roundup of the week’s top stories. Whether you prefer reading on the LinkedIn app, in your email inbox, or on the LinkedIn website, we’ve got you covered.

Skift on Substack

Are you a Substack enthusiast? We have something for you too! Receive the Skift Daily directly in your Substack app and never miss a beat.

Skift on Flipboard

Join our Flipboard community and enjoy a decade of enriching reading material. Skift Pro subscribers can access every story, while non-subscribers can still savor our content until they hit the subscription wall.

Skift on Google News

Stay updated throughout the day with our Google News channel. You’ll find everything we publish, from Skift articles and Skift Research to Airline Weekly, Daily Lodging Report, and Skift Podcasts.

Skift on YouTube

Experience the best of Skift visiting our YouTube channel. Watch sessions from Skift Forums and Summits, and listen to our podcasts at your convenience.

With these diverse platforms, there are more ways than ever to connect with Skift and stay in the know about the latest travel news and trends. Join our growing community and discover a world of travel insights.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

How can I subscribe to the Skift WhatsApp Channel?

To subscribe to the Skift WhatsApp Channel, simply visit our website and follow the instructions provided. You’ll start receiving the top travel news stories of the day directly on your WhatsApp.

Are my personal details visible to other followers or Skift?

No, your personal details, including your phone number, are not visible to other followers or Skift. We prioritize your privacy and ensure that your information remains confidential.

Can I share Skift articles from my smartphone?

Absolutely! You can easily share Skift articles directly from your smartphone using the sharing buttons located at the top and bottom of each article. Share the latest travel news with your friends, family, and colleagues effortlessly.

Can I access Skift content without subscribing?

While some content on Skift may require a subscription, we strive to provide valuable insights and articles that are accessible to everyone. Explore our Flipboard channels, Google News channel, and YouTube videos for free content and updates.

How can I contact Skift for further inquiries?

If you have any further inquiries, questions, or feedback, please visit our Contact Us page on our website. We value your engagement and are always ready to assist you.