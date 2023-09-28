How to Watch and Stream Annabelle on Hulu

Annabelle is a supernatural horror film and spin-off of the popular movie, The Conjuring. It tells the origin story of the infamous Annabelle doll and the terrifying events that unfold when a couple comes into possession of it. The movie was released in 2014 and was a big hit, winning several awards. Now, audiences can watch and stream Annabelle online.

Directed John R. Leonetti, Annabelle stars Annabelle Wallis as Mia, Ward Horton as John, Tony Amendola as Father Perez, Alfre Woodard as Evelyn, and more. The film follows a young couple who are terrorized the malevolent presence that the Annabelle doll brings into their home.

If you’re interested in watching Annabelle online, you can do so through the streaming service Hulu. Here’s how you can watch the film on Hulu:

1. Go to Hulu.com/welcome.

2. Select “Start Your Free Trial”.

3. Choose a plan:

– $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year (With Ads)

– $14.99 per month (No Ads)

Hulu offers two subscription options: one with ads and one without ads. The plan with ads is the cheaper option, giving you access to Hulu’s streaming library along with commercials. The plan without ads is a premium option that allows you to enjoy Hulu’s library without any interruptions. Additionally, Hulu offers bundles that include Disney Plus and ESPN Plus, as well as Live TV plans that include various live TV channels.

Annabelle is a terrifying prequel that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Don’t miss out on this chilling supernatural horror film, available to stream on Hulu.

Note: The availability of streaming services mentioned in this article may change over time. The information provided was accurate at the time of writing.

