Brooklyn-Based Artist Finds Inspiration in Childhood and Joy

In the world of vibrant and fast-paced art on social media, Anna-Laura Sullivan stands out with her slower, softer approach. The Brooklyn-based artist, known for her vibrant comics on Instagram, intentionally creates a world that feels nostalgic and comforting. With over half a million followers, including celebrities like Gigi Hadid, Sullivan’s art has garnered widespread recognition.

While Sullivan initially focused on black-and-white art, she now embraces the use of watercolors to convey a sense of calmness in a fast-paced world. Her earnest little animal characters, inspired the aesthetics of children’s books, navigate a world filled with compassion, self-understanding, and the ability to find beauty in every moment, even moments of suffering.

Sullivan’s art has caught the attention of celebrities like Lil Nas X and Daniel Kwan, leading to endorsement and the launch of her online shop selling prints and merchandise. She is also working on a middle-grade graphic novel and pitching children’s books featuring her beloved characters.

Despite her success, Sullivan remains connected with her audience. She takes the time to read her direct messages and comments, often moved to tears the personal stories and gratitude shared her followers. Her emotional connection to her art is a source of strength, and she sees it as her superpower.

Reflecting on her childhood, Sullivan shares that growing up in a military family taught her the value of observation and openness. Spending time in nature and the absence of social media and smartphones allowed her imagination to flourish and made silence feel like home. The slower pace of her childhood significantly influenced her artistic style, and she is grateful for those formative years.

Regarding her relationship with despair, Sullivan acknowledges that she used to create dark and sad art to express her pain. However, she discovered the transformative power of joy and gratitude. Embracing joy is not a weakness but a vital and powerful way to overcome bleakness.

Sullivan’s creative process involves carrying a journal wherever she goes, capturing moments and emotions that inspire her. Each comic she creates serves as a window into her experiences and the connections she has made with others. The characters in her art, devoid of physical distinctions, become vessels for the universality of the human soul.

Anna-Laura Sullivan’s art encapsulates the beauty of embracing joy and finding solace in simplicity. Her nostalgic approach resonates with audiences seeking a moment of respite from the fast-paced modern world. Through her art, she reminds us of the power of compassion, self-understanding, and embracing gratitude.