Anna Lapwood: The Taylor Swift of Classical Music

Anna Lapwood, 28, has become one of the world’s most famous organists. Known as the “Taylor Swift of classical music,” Lapwood has gained popularity through her social media accounts, where she posts videos of her organ performances. The videos, which often receive millions of views, have given a whole new fan base to the Henry Willis organ at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Lapwood describes the organ as an “amazing thing” and explains that it can only be played at full blast in the early morning hours when the Hall is empty. The instrument, with its 9,999 pipes and standing 70ft high, has a rather traditional image, but Lapwood’s performances and behind-the-scenes explainers have brought a fresh perspective to the world of pipe organs.

In addition to her online presence, Lapwood has also had unexpected celebrity encounters. Benedict Cumberbatch, who had just performed at the Royal Albert Hall, asked her to play and later invited her to join him on stage. Lapwood believes that part of her role is to make the world of organ playing more welcoming for the next generation of female organists, as only around 8% of organ recitals are performed women.

Despite the immobility of pipe organs, Lapwood encourages those interested in playing to reach out to their local church and ask for an opportunity to try it out. She believes that once someone experiences playing the organ, they will be hooked and never want to let it go.

Anna Lapwood’s debut album, Luna, is available now.

Source: Tim Muffett, BBC Breakfast