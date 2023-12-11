Upcoming Comedy Series Starring Anna Lambe and Keira Cooper Set to Delight Audiences

Summary: True Detective’s Anna Lambe and young talent Keira Cooper are set to take the lead in an exciting new comedy series produced Netflix, CBC, and APTN. Directed the talented Anya Adams, this Canadian show promises to bring laughter and heart to viewers.

Renowned actress Anna Lambe, known for her powerful performances in The Grizzlies and Trickster, will portray Siaja, a determined Inuk mother on a quest to create a better future for herself. Set in a close-knit Arctic town, Siaja faces the challenge of pursuing her dreams in a community where everyone knows her business. Adding to the series’ charm, seven-year-old Keira Cooper will make her on-screen debut as Bun, Siaja’s endearing daughter.

Producing directors Stacey Aglok MacDonald and Alethea Arnaquq-Baril, both of Inuit descent, bring their unique perspectives and storytelling expertise to the project. With their collaboration, viewers can expect a culturally rich and authentic portrayal of life in the Arctic.

This ten-part comedy is a joint effort between Red Marrow Media and Northwood Entertainment. The production will commence filming in Nunavut, Canada, in spring 2024, capturing the breathtaking landscapes of the region while weaving a heartwarming narrative.

Notably, the show boasts an impressive lineup of executive producers, including renowned figures such as Miranda de Pencier, Susan Coyne, and Garry Campbell. Their collective experience spans across various successful projects, guaranteeing a well-crafted and entertaining series.

Behind the camera, dynamic director Anya Adams brings her talent and vision to the show. With credits including Ginny & Georgia and Black-ish, Adams has proven her ability to captivate audiences across different genres. Her exceptional work on Apple TV’s Roar and Amazon Prime’s A League of Their Own finale has garnered critical acclaim.

Fans of the talented Anna Lambe and comedy enthusiasts can look forward to this new series, as it promises to deliver laughter, heart, and an authentic portrayal of the challenges and triumphs faced Inuk communities. Stay tuned for updates on the release of this highly anticipated comedy series.