New Celebrity Narrators Join the Candlelight Processional Lineup at EPCOT

The lineup of celebrity narrators for this year’s Candlelight Processional at EPCOT has recently undergone some changes. Ann-Margret and Simu Liu, who were originally scheduled to participate in the event, have been replaced with Ashley Eckstein and Bart Millard, respectively.

Ashley Eckstein, known for her work as a voice actress in various Disney animated television series, including the iconic role of Ahsoka Tano in “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” and “Star Wars: Rebels,” made her debut as a narrator for the Candlelight Processional on November 29. This marks the first time Eckstein has taken part in this beloved Disney Parks holiday tradition.

Bart Millard, the lead singer of the Christian music band MercyMe, returns to the Candlelight Processional after previously serving as a celebrity narrator in 2018 and 2021. Millard will be narrating from November 30 to December 2, bringing his unique storytelling style to the event.

These schedule changes are part of the ongoing updates to the celebrity narrator lineup. The remaining lineup includes names such as John Stamos, Neil Patrick Harris, and Marlee Matlin, among others. Each celebrity narrator will share a rendition of the Biblical story of the birth of Christ, accompanied a choir and orchestra performing traditional holiday music.

The Candlelight Processional has been a cherished holiday tradition at Disney Parks since 1994. This year’s performances began on November 25, coinciding with the start of the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays. Guests can immerse themselves in the joyous spirit of the season as they experience this enchanting blend of music and storytelling.

