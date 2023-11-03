A Delhiite’s Unique Take on Diwali Cleaning and Celebrations

Delhi-based actor and influencer Anjali Arora, known for her popular show ‘Lock Upp,’ recently shared her thoughts on Diwali cleaning and her favorite festival. Despite her massive following on Instagram, Arora confessed that not even her 12.9 million followers could help when it comes to her mother’s request for Diwali ki safai (Diwali cleaning).

Arora fondly recounted a funny incident involving her mother’s insistence on her help with the cleaning. On offering to assist their domestic help in cleaning the doors, her mom humorously said, “Mekha vich zor na lagayi, nikal aane hain. Kapde utha!” (If you put pressure on your nails, the extensions will come off. Pick up your clothes),” Arora laughed as she shared the story. This lighthearted moment showcased the importance of family traditions, even for a social media influencer.

Expressing her love for Diwali, Arora revealed that it is her favorite festival, and it holds a special place in her heart as it falls close to her birthday on November 3. While Diwali is widely considered a festival of lights, for Arora, it is also about spreading joy and creating smiles. She loves the process of decorating her home from top to bottom with lights, flowers, and diyas. Arora went on to explain that this vibrant and elaborate decoration is a hallmark of Delhi and doesn’t have the same charm in Mumbai.

In her interaction, Arora emphasized her support for local artisans and vendors. When it comes to buying diyas, she prefers to avoid expensive showrooms and instead chooses to support local vendors who put in hard work and dedication. Arora highlighted the sincerity and genuine blessings that these artisans offer, stating, “Yeh log dil se duayein dete hain” (These people give heartfelt blessings). This resonates with her belief that authentic connections and good wishes are what truly make a Diwali celebration joyful.

While Arora’s popularity in the entertainment industry continues to soar after her successful stint in ‘Lock Upp,’ she remains grounded, finding joy in family traditions, relishing the essence of Diwali, and supporting local vendors. Her unique perspective adds a fresh flavor to the Diwali celebrations, reminding us all of the importance of love, laughter, and togetherness during this auspicious festival of lights.

