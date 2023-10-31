New Anime Coming to Netflix in 2024 and Beyond

As we approach the end of 2023, it’s time to start looking ahead to the anime lineup coming to Netflix in 2024 and beyond. While the specific release dates may still be uncertain, there are plenty of exciting titles that subscribers can look forward to.

One highly anticipated anime is “Delicious in Dungeon,” a new series from the studio behind hits like “Cyberpunk: Edgerunners” and “Little Witch Academia”. This thrilling anime follows the knight Laios, who embarks on a dangerous mission to save his sister from a Flame Dragon.

“The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse” serves as a continuation of the popular series “The Seven Deadly Sins.” This time, the story revolves around Percival, a young boy destined to be one of the four knights who could potentially destroy the world. Alongside Lancelot, son of the infamous Ban, Percival embarks on a quest to find the other knights.

Fans of time-traveling adventures will be drawn to “T.P Bon,” based on the manga Fujiko Fujio. This series follows the high school student Bon as he becomes a time travel agent, saving lives during significant historical events.

“Beastars” will be returning for its fourth and final season in 2024. This highly acclaimed anime, set in a world where animals coexist with humans, explores themes of identity, prejudice, and love.

Another exciting addition is “Moonrise,” a sci-fi anime created Hiromu Arakawa, the mastermind behind “Full Metal Alchemist.” Set in the future, this series examines the consequences of a moon reclamation project that sparked a conflict between Earth and the moon.

Netflix also has some notable adaptations in the works. “Devil May Cry,” based on the beloved video game franchise, promises action-packed episodes. “Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft” bridges the gap between the rebooted games and the original series, with voice talent from Hayley Atwell.

Additionally, there are a few original series to look forward to. “Lady Napoleon” follows the descendant of Napoleon as she searches for the three sacred weapons. “Scott Pilgrim” brings the beloved cult classic to life in animated form, offering a perfect blend of action and comedy.

While release dates for these anime may vary, Netflix subscribers can anticipate an array of engaging and diverse content in 2024 and beyond.

FAQ

1. When will these new anime be released on Netflix?

The specific release dates for these new anime on Netflix are currently unknown. Stay tuned for official announcements from Netflix as they update their lineup.

2. Are these anime series Netflix Originals?

Yes, many of the listed anime series are Netflix Originals. This means they are produced or distributed exclusively Netflix.

3. Will there be more seasons of these anime?

The number of seasons for each anime series may vary. Some series may conclude after one season, while others may continue with additional seasons depending on their popularity and success.

4. Can I watch these anime outside of Netflix?

As of now, these anime series are exclusive to Netflix. You can enjoy them subscribing to Netflix and streaming them on the platform.

5. Are there any other upcoming anime titles on Netflix?

Yes, these are just a few of the upcoming anime titles on Netflix. There may be more announcements and releases in the future, so keep an eye out for updates from Netflix.

(Source: www.netflix.com)