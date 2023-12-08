Triptii Dimri’s Instagram Following Skyrockets After Starring in Animal with Ranbir Kapoor

Triptii Dimri, known for her role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor, has experienced a significant surge in her Instagram following. Since the film’s release on December 1, Dimri’s followers on the social media platform have increased 320 percent, with 2 million new followers joining her current count of 2.7 million.

Animal, however, has faced criticism from audiences for supposedly promoting toxic masculinity. Despite this controversy, Dimri’s popularity has soared, partly due to her intimate scene with Kapoor in the film. Her Instagram growth can also be attributed to her scene where she boldly licks Kapoor’s shoe, which ignited a wave of discussions.

Before Animal, Dimri garnered praise for her role in Anvita Dutt’s films Bulbbul (2020) and Qala (2022). Alongside Kapoor, Animal features Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. Dimri also has an upcoming project with Vicky Kaushal.

In a recent interview with India Today, Dimri shared her experience shooting intimate scenes for Animal, stating that director Sandeep Reddy Vanga had assured her that the scenes would be shot aesthetically and compared their dynamic to a “Beauty and the Beast” scenario. This approach made Dimri comfortable with the scenes and allowed her to fully embrace the emotions of her character.

Addressing another controversy surrounding a specific dialogue in Animal, where Kapoor’s character asks Dimri’s character to lick his shoe, Dimri reflected on the advice from her acting coach to never judge her character. She emphasized that all characters, including both heroes and villains, have both good and bad sides.

Triptii Dimri’s remarkable rise in followers demonstrates the impact of Animal and her captivating performance. As she continues to take on diverse roles, Dimri’s presence in the industry is set to further solidify her status as a talented and beloved actress.