New Release ‘Animal’ Starring Ranbir Kapoor Gets Mixed Reviews

Ranbir Kapoor’s much-anticipated film ‘Animal’, directed Sandeep Reddy Vanga, has finally hit the silver screens. The gangster action drama has been generating immense buzz due to its powerful trailer and promotional content. However, the reviews of the film have been mixed, with some praising Kapoor’s stellar performance and the engrossing first half, while others have expressed disappointment with certain aspects of the film.

The story revolves around Ranvijay Singh Balbir (Ranbir Kapoor), who is deeply devoted to protecting his father, Balbir Singh (Anil Kapoor). Despite his love for his father, Ranvijay’s affections are not reciprocated as Balbir Singh is preoccupied with his business empire. Ranvijay falls in love with Geethanjali (Rashmika Mandanna) and begins living with her. However, an unexpected attack on Balbir Singh leads Ranvijay to take drastic measures to safeguard his father.

One of the major highlights of the film is Ranbir Kapoor’s brilliant portrayal of the protagonist. His performance is described as wild and commanding, showcasing his immense talent as an actor. The first half of the film is said to be highly engaging, with well-executed action sequences and captivating character development. The interval sequence is particularly praised for its superb cinematography and impactful background score.

However, ‘Animal’ also receives criticism for its bold and controversial scenes, reminiscent of the director’s previous works ‘Arjun Reddy’ and ‘Kabir Singh’. These scenes are expected to spark debates and discussions among viewers. Additionally, there are tonal shifts in the second half of the film that may not resonate with all audience members, especially those seeking a more mainstream experience. Bobby Deol’s character is also considered underdeveloped, leading to a lackluster face-off in the pre-climax.

Despite its flaws, ‘Animal’ is overall described as an intense action drama that appeals to a specific section of the audience. Ranbir Kapoor’s remarkable performance and the technical aspects of the film, including the music and cinematography, are highlighted as its strengths. However, viewers looking for a more conventional narrative may find certain aspects of the film off-putting.

FAQ:

1. Who is the director of ‘Animal’?

‘Animal’ is directed Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

2. Who are the producers of ‘Animal’?

The producers of ‘Animal’ are Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Krishan Kumar, and Murad Khetani.

3. What is the rating of ‘Animal’ on 123telugu.com?

‘Animal’ has been rated 3/5 on 123telugu.com.