Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’ Strikes Box Office Gold

Ranbir Kapoor’s latest movie, ‘Animal,’ is setting new records at the box office, captivating audiences with its gritty crime thriller narrative. Within just three days of its release, the film has surpassed the impressive 200-crore mark, cementing its position as a massive hit.

Amid the movie’s triumphant run, an intriguing deleted scene has surfaced on social media, creating a buzz among fans. The leaked clip features a visually injured Ranbir Kapoor taking control of a private jet while holding a bottle of alcohol. The shocking scene depicts the actor leaving his cousins turned bodyguards stunned as he assumes the pilot seat.

Although the scene did not make it to the final cut, fans expressed their disappointment, questioning the decision to exclude such a captivating moment. Social media comments ranged from confusion to a desire for a more satisfying climax. Some even called for the release of the uncensored version on OTT platforms.

At its core, ‘Animal’ is a gripping tale of a son’s transformation in the face of his fractured relationship with his father. Alongside Ranbir Kapoor, the film features stellar performances Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor, adding depth and intrigue to the narrative.

As the box office success of ‘Animal’ continues to soar, it is evident that audiences are drawn to its intense storyline and exceptional performances. With its thrilling plot and impactful characters, ‘Animal’ promises to be a noteworthy addition to Ranbir Kapoor’s impressive filmography.

