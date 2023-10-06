Animal Crossing and LEGO Announce Collaboration

Nintendo has officially announced a collaboration between Animal Crossing and LEGO. Both activities, playing Animal Crossing and building LEGO sets, are known for their calming and enjoyable nature, so the combination of the two is highly anticipated. Rumors of this collaboration have been circulating for some time, and fans are excited to see what official sets will be released.

In other news, James Gunn has confirmed that Peacemaker Season Two is in the works. Gunn, the creator of the hit show, has stated that Season Two will be part of the new DC Universe and is currently being written. Fans of the series are looking forward to seeing what new adventures await Peacemaker and the rest of the characters.

Hayao Miyazaki, the acclaimed filmmaker behind Studio Ghibli movies, is already working on his next project, despite previously declaring his retirement. In an interview, Studio Ghibli President Toshio Suzuki revealed that Miyazaki is constantly thinking about his next film and has no plans to retire. This comes as no surprise, as Miyazaki has often announced “final movies” in the past.

In the world of Barbie, the movie will be released on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on October 17th. The film had a successful theatrical run and is now making its way to physical media. Fans of Barbie can look forward to special features included with the physical release.

Streaming services are also making headlines, with Discovery+ announcing its first price increase for its ad-free tier. Discovery+ subscribers in the US will see an increase from $6.99 to $8.99 per month, while the ad-lite subscription remains at $4.99 per month. Meanwhile, Netflix is also reportedly considering a price hike for its ad-free tier.

In the world of Pokémon, a new classic collection of the trading card game has been released, featuring foil original starters. This collection, priced at $400, is sure to please Pokémon trainers and collectors.

Overall, there are plenty of exciting developments happening in the entertainment industry, from collaborations between beloved franchises to streaming service price hikes. Fans have much to look forward to in the coming months.

