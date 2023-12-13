Triptii Dimri’s Rising Fame Takes Social Media Storm

Amidst the fervor surrounding her latest film “Animal,” actress Triptii Dimri has become a new sensation. Fans are captivated her performance alongside Ranbir Kapoor, and social media is ablaze with viral video clips of their scenes. However, amidst the adulation, an old video of Triptii from eight years ago has resurfaced, showing her in a completely different light.

The video depicts Triptii in a savage and uncouth avatar as she engages in crude language, questioning her friend about their intimate experiences. The clip quickly spread across social media, soliciting a range of reactions from netizens in the comment section. While some viewers praised her growth and improvement in acting, others couldn’t help but comment on the drastic shift in her demeanor.

Despite the controversy surrounding the old video, Triptii continues to soar in popularity. Her film “Animal” has achieved immense success, recently joining the 700-crore club worldwide. This gritty crime thriller has solidified her position as an actress capable of delivering powerful performances.

Looking ahead, Triptii is set to appear in a new project titled “Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video,” directed Raaj Shaandilyaa. Fans eagerly anticipate this upcoming release, hoping to witness her talent in a different genre.

As Triptii Dimri's star continues to rise, it is clear that her versatile acting skills and dedication to her craft have played a significant role in her success. With each new project, she showcases her growth and commitment to delivering exceptional performances.