Animal Activists Warn Against Harmful TikTok Trend of Spinning Pets in Circles

Animal activists are speaking out against a concerning TikTok trend in which pet owners are spinning their furry friends around in circles. This viral trend, known as the “Taylor Swift August trend,” has gained popularity on the platform since August, with users filming themselves grabbing their pets under their front legs, lifting them into the air, and spinning them around. Cats are the most commonly featured animals in these videos, although dogs, turtles, and even pigs have also been subjected to this treatment.

Central behavior officer Daniel Warren-Cummings of the UK animal advocacy group Cats Protection Animal Services has expressed alarm over this trend. He emphasizes that animals should never be placed in a position that causes fear, anxiety, frustration, or pain for the sake of human entertainment. Cats, in particular, experience extreme stress and potential physical harm from being swung or spun around. The distress exhibited the animals in these videos is evident, yet many viewers still view them as cute or funny.

Warren-Cummings highlights a concerning lack of understanding among the pet owners who partake in this trend. It is crucial to recognize that animals do not experience emotions and behaviors in the same manner as humans. This lack of understanding further exacerbates the distress suffered these animals. Even if these actions are brief, they are still regarded as unethical and should not be encouraged.

Animal activists and experts urge TikTok users to refrain from participating in this harmful trend and to prioritize the well-being and safety of their pets. It is essential to remember that animals are sentient beings and deserve to be treated with care, respect, and compassion.

