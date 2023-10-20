Anil Kapoor’s Instagram Profile Disappears: Hacking or Promotional Gimmick?

Anil Kapoor, known for his strong presence on social media, surprised everyone on October 20 deleting all his posts and removing his profile picture on Instagram. This sudden move has sparked a frenzy among his fans and followers, leaving them puzzled and speculating about the reason behind it.

While some believe that Kapoor’s Instagram account has been hacked, others think of it as a promotional gimmick for his upcoming film ‘Animal’. Kapoor’s fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their confusion and share their theories. Some even hinted at a possible sequel to his iconic 1987 film ‘Mr India’.

Anil Kapoor’s daughter, Sonam Kapoor, also reacted to this strange development on her Instagram story, where she expressed her shock sharing a screengrab of her father’s empty profile and writing, “Dad!!??”

On the work front, Anil Kapoor is set to appear in Sandeep Vanga Reddy’s film ‘Animal’. The movie also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Bobby Deol in significant roles. Kapoor will be portraying the character of Ranbir Kapoor’s father, Balbir Singh, while Mandanna will play the role of Geetanjali, Ranbir’s love interest. Bobby Deol will be seen as the antagonist.

Despite the disappearance of Anil Kapoor’s Instagram presence, his fans are eagerly anticipating the release of ‘Animal’ on December 1, as they believe there is something exciting in store from the versatile actor.

