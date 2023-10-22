Anil Kapoor Returns to Instagram as Mr. India, Teases Sequel

Anil Kapoor, the legendary Bollywood actor, has made his grand return to Instagram with a twist. After his entire Instagram account mysteriously disappeared, Kapoor reappeared as his iconic character, Mr. India. In a video shared on the platform, Kapoor can be seen in his Mr. India avatar, accompanied his associate Jugal. The video features the duo in a haunting mansion, where Jugal accidentally knocks over a vase. But, to their surprise, the invisible Mr. India comes to their rescue and saves the vase from breaking.

Mr. India is a highly celebrated film in Hindi cinema, known for its iconic status. The movie, which also starred the late actress Sridevi, was produced Kapoor’s elder brother, Boney Kapoor. With his return as Mr. India, Anil Kapoor pays tribute to the timeless character and the impact it has had on his career.

In his Instagram post, Kapoor reflects on the passage of time and the enduring legacy of Mr. India. He writes, “The beauty of time, the thing that makes it so precious, is that it never stands still… Mr. India is a phenomenon that even time could not erase.” He also hints at a potential sequel, stating, “And now, 38 years later, Mr. India is back with the Google #Pixel8!”

The video and Kapoor’s return to Instagram have garnered much attention and excitement among fans. Filmmaker Boney Kapoor, Anil’s elder brother, also shared the video on his own Instagram account, further fueling speculation about a potential Mr. India sequel.

Aside from his social media comeback, Anil Kapoor has several projects lined up. He will be seen in the action thriller “Animal,” alongside Ranbir Kapoor, where he will reportedly portray Ranbir’s father. Kapoor is also set to appear in “Fighter,” featuring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

Sources: Instagram