Delhi High Court Restrains Unauthorized Use of Actor Anil Kapoor’s Name, Image, Voice for Commercial Purposes

The Delhi High Court has recently issued an order to restrain the unauthorized use of Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor’s name, image, and voice for commercial purposes. The court emphasized that such usage without consent is illegal and cannot be permitted.

The bench, headed Justice Prathiba M Singh, heard the matter and arrived at this decision. In addition to restraining the unauthorized use of Kapoor’s name, voice, and image, the court has also directed domain registrars Godaddy.com LLC, Dynadot LLC, and PDR Limited to immediately block and suspend domains related to Kapoor, such as Anilkapoor.com.

Kapoor had approached the Delhi High Court seeking protection of his name, voice, signature, and image rights against infringement on social media and other platforms. The actor sought a permanent injunction to prevent the unauthorized use of his publicity/personality rights for commercial or personal gain without his consent. This includes the use of his name, voice, signature, image, or any other exclusive attribute that is identifiable with him.

The court’s decision is aimed at safeguarding the intellectual property rights of celebrities and preventing any misuse or unauthorized exploitation of their image and persona. Such measures are particularly important in the age of social media and the rapid dissemination of content.

In conclusion, the Delhi High Court’s recent order serves as a reminder that unauthorized use of an individual’s name, image, or voice for commercial purposes is not acceptable. Celebrities and public figures are entitled to protect their rights and prevent any unauthorized exploitation of their identity.

Sources:

– Delhi High Court

– ANI report