Anil Kapoor’s Mysterious Instagram Disappearance Sparks Speculation of ‘Mr. India 2’ Announcement

Fans of Anil Kapoor were left puzzled when the actor suddenly wiped his Instagram clean, removing all of his posts including the profile picture. With over 5 million followers on the platform, many wondered if his account had been hacked or if there was a hidden message behind this move.

One theory that emerged among fans was that this could be related to the long-awaited announcement of ‘Mr. India 2’. The 1987 film, directed Shekhar Kapur and produced Anil Kapoor’s brother Boney Kapoor, was a massive hit and is still remembered fondly audiences. In the film, Anil Kapoor played the lead role of Arun Verma, a man who gains the ability to turn invisible with the help of a special watch.

Responding to the speculation, Boney Kapoor commented in an interview with News18, “Anil Kapoor has gone ‘invisible’ on social media as a point to kick off Mr. India 2. Like his character in Mr. India, he is going invisible on social media.” However, he also mentioned that he would refrain from commenting further until he had seen Anil’s Instagram page himself.

The disappearance of Anil Kapoor’s Instagram did not go unnoticed his daughter, Sonam Kapoor, who posted a reaction on her own social media. Sharing a screenshot of his account, she playfully questioned, “Dad?”

While the official announcement for ‘Mr. India 2’ is yet to be made, fans continue to speculate and eagerly await any updates from the Kapoor family. The original film was a beloved classic and it will be interesting to see how the sequel unfolds.

Sources:

– News18 [source]

– IMDb [source]