Anil Kapoor Deletes All Posts from Instagram, Leaves Fans Guessing

Anil Kapoor, known for his versatile acting and social media presence, has recently left his fans puzzled deleting all the posts from his Instagram handle. This unexpected move has sparked curiosity among netizens about the reason behind it.

The news caught the attention of Anil’s daughter, Sonam Kapoor, who expressed her shock sharing a screenshot of her father’s empty Instagram profile on her own Instagram stories. She captioned it with ‘Dad!!??’, reflecting her surprise and confusion.

Many fans also took notice of the situation and started speculating about the motive behind Anil Kapoor’s actions. Social media was abuzz with comments like, ‘Anil Kapoor’s Instagram has us all guessing! What’s the secret?’, ‘Anil Kapoor Instagram se Gayab? Do you know the reason for their disappearance?’, and ‘Anil Kapoor knows how to keep us on our toes. His empty Instagram profile is a brilliant tease.’

While some believe that this could be a part of a promotional strategy for his upcoming movie ‘Animal’, which is set to release on December 1 and stars Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, there is no official confirmation on this speculation. Anil Kapoor is also expected to appear in ‘Fighter’, alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

As fans eagerly await further updates, Anil Kapoor’s Instagram account remains a blank canvas, leaving everyone wondering about the reason behind this unexpected move. It is yet to be seen if Anil Kapoor will provide any explanation or use this as a creative strategy to engage with his followers.

Sources: etimes.in