Anil Kapoor Deletes All Instagram Posts: Break from Social Media or Promotion?

Anil Kapoor, a popular Hindi cinema actor with a career spanning over 40 years, continues to captivate audiences with his performances. Recently, he appeared in the film ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ and made a cameo in his home production ‘Thank You For Coming.’ Fans were also excited to see him in the teaser of his upcoming movie ‘Animal’ alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

Known for his active presence on social media, Anil Kapoor often shares fitness posts and inspires his fans. However, on Friday afternoon, he surprised everyone deleting all his Instagram posts. Additionally, his display picture was also removed. This unexpected move has left fans speculating whether Kapoor has taken a break from social media or if there is a promotional reason behind it.

Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor’s daughter, took a screenshot of his profile and shared it, expressing her surprise with the caption, “Dad?!!” This further fueled the curiosity of fans, who are eager to know the reason behind Anil Kapoor’s actions.

Prior to deleting his posts, Anil Kapoor was spotted attending the screening of ‘Ganapath Part 1’ in the city. He was invited his longtime friend Jackie Shroff, with whom he has shared a memorable association both on and off-screen. They have worked together in films such as ‘Parinda’ and ‘Ram Lakhan.’

Anil Kapoor’s upcoming projects include ‘Animal,’ where he portrays Ranbir Kapoor’s father. Following that, he will be seen in ‘Fighter’ alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. The film is scheduled to release in January 2024.

As the mystery behind Anil Kapoor’s Instagram activity remains unsolved, fans eagerly await any updates from the actor himself or his family members.

