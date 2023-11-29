Actors Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol Share Throwback Picture from Set of Animal

Actors Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol recently delighted fans as they shared a throwback picture from the set of their upcoming film, Animal. In the picture, both actors can be seen flaunting their muscular bodies, showcasing their dedication to their roles in the film. Anil Kapoor took to Instagram to post the picture with the caption, “Animal Ka Baap and Animal Ka Enemy Posing.”

The picture immediately garnered attention from fans and followers, with Bobby Deol dropping red heart emojis and celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Saqib Saleem, and Darshan Kumaar expressing their admiration with fire emojis in their comments.

Animal is an upcoming film directed Sandeep Reddy Vanga, known for his previous works like Kabir Singh. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, alongside Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna. Animal is a story that delves into the character’s instinctive behavior rather than rational thought. This is why Sandeep Reddy Vanga chose the title Animal, as animals often act on their instinct to protect their families.

The recently released official trailer of Animal received a tremendous response from fans. The trailer hinted at Ranbir Kapoor’s character having a violent upbringing that shaped him into a fierce and protective individual. The film promises to be an intense and gripping experience for the audience.

Animal is scheduled to release on December 1 in five languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Fans are eagerly anticipating the film’s release and are excited to see the formidable trio of Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol come together on the big screen.

Animal is reported to have a duration of 3 hours and 21 minutes.