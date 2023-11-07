Fans Mistake Original Modern Warfare 3 for New Release in Bizarre Review Bombing Incident

In a strange turn of events, fans of the Call of Duty franchise have been review bombing the original Modern Warfare 3, released in 2011, mistaking it for the recently launched new installment. The confusion seems to stem from the early access release of the new Modern Warfare 3’s single-player campaign, which has received a largely negative reaction from players.

Screenshots circulating on social media have shown negative user reviews targeting the new Modern Warfare 3 mistakenly posted on the Metacritic page for the 12-year-old game. Metacritic has confirmed that they are in the process of removing these erroneous reviews.

Interestingly, on Steam, users have been leaving new and positive reviews for the original Modern Warfare 3 to make a point that it is superior to the 2023 release. This highlights the frustration some players have with the latest installment.

It’s worth noting that the confusion between the two games can be attributed to Activision’s decision to use the same title for both the old and new Modern Warfare 3. This has led to a situation where fans are inadvertently targeting the wrong game with their criticisms.

While it may seem comical, it is important to remember that review bombing can have a significant impact on a game’s reputation. Developers and publishers invest a great deal of time and resources into creating their projects, and it is essential for players to direct their feedback appropriately.

As of now, it is not possible to leave user reviews for the new Modern Warfare 3 on either Metacritic or Steam, as the game has not been fully released. However, it is likely that there will be a surge of feedback once the game is available to the public.

