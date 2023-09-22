Cautionary Tale: Angry Bull Elk Damages Car in Jasper National Park

A recent video posted on Instagram serves as a reminder to tourists about the importance of respecting wildlife in national parks. The video captures an angry bull elk in Jasper National Park ramming its antlers into the side of a car as the vehicle tries to drive past. The video has gained attention and highlights the need for visitors to exercise caution and maintain a safe distance from wild animals.

The clip, shared @johnkramplphotography, shows the elk forcefully striking its antlers against the passenger side of the car. In the video, there is an audible gasp from the person filming as the elk makes contact with the vehicle. The accompanying caption explains that the elk is in rut, which is their mating season, and advises viewers not to stay in one place but to quickly and loudly drive away from these territorial animals. However, in this specific situation, the heavy traffic prevented the car from promptly leaving the scene.

Commenters on the video express their appreciation for the post, emphasizing the need to give wildlife their space. One user, residing in Jasper, reveals that the video has gone viral within the community. The incident serves as a reminder that animals in national parks, such as bull elk, are wild creatures that should be respected and observed from a safe distance.

Jasper National Park has recently issued a reminder to visitors to maintain a safe distance from wildlife, following an incident where a tourist’s truck sustained significant damage due to a charging bull elk. Parks Canada advises visitors to remain in their vehicles when encountering wild animals and keep a minimum distance of 30 meters.

Furthermore, Parks Canada’s Human-Wildlife Coexistence Team is taking measures to identify and monitor the increasingly aggressive bull elks in the area. By marking these animals with paintballs, they can track their movements and distinguish the more aggressive individuals. Although the specific elk in the video might have been marked, the confirmation remains uncertain from the footage alone.

In conclusion, this cautionary tale reminds tourists to exercise caution and respect when encountering wildlife in national parks. It is essential to keep a safe distance, stay in vehicles, and avoid provoking territorial animals. By following these guidelines, tourists can enjoy their experience in nature while minimizing the risk of harm to both themselves and the animals.

Sources:

– Daily Hive: [insert URL]

– Parks Canada: [insert URL]