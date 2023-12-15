Classic Cars Stolen from Rocky River Parking Garage

In a recent incident that has left car enthusiasts shocked, multiple classic cars have been stolen from a parking garage in Rocky River, Ohio. The thefts, which were captured on surveillance video, occurred on November 26th. Among the stolen vehicles were a 1966 Chevy Impala super sport and a 1970 Pontiac GTO.

Mark Condrich, the owner of the Impala, expressed his disbelief and anger upon discovering the theft of his cherished collector car, which he bought in 1999. The Impala holds sentimental value for Condrich, who shared many memorable summer drives with his children over the years.

The stolen vehicles were securely stored in an underground garage, making it unlikely that the theft could be easily carried out. Condrich believes that the culprits must have been familiar with the building to have successfully stolen the cars without being seen.

These incidents have prompted the building’s owner to enhance the security measures in place to prevent further thefts. Additionally, the police are now investigating nearby businesses to determine if any surveillance cameras captured footage of the suspects.

Condrich, determined to recover his stolen vehicle and prevent others from experiencing a similar loss, has offered a $1,000 reward. He is also urging fellow classic car owners to remain vigilant and take precautionary measures to protect their vehicles.

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of implementing robust security measures for classic cars and remaining cautious in parking areas. The police continue their investigation, hoping to bring the perpetrators to justice and reunite Condrich with his beloved Impala.