Experience the Future of Shopping with ANGELKART®!

ANGELKART® is redefining the rules of e-commerce introducing unique features and benefits. Customers can now shop directly from their WhatsApp, providing a seamless shopping experience for those who prefer messaging over traditional platforms. Additionally, the company offers barcode scanning, allowing customers to quickly access product details, pricing, and checkout links scanning the product’s barcode.

The company’s dedication to customer support is evident in their 24/7 availability and commitment to providing quick solutions and genuine care. ANGELKART® aims to prioritize the needs of its customers ensuring direct communication with their dedicated support team.

ANGELKART® was founded in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, with the mission to assist local vendors in overcoming common challenges they face in the e-commerce industry, such as limited reach and high commission fees. By charging a minimum commission fee and providing vendors with a space to establish their unique identity, ANGELKART® is helping vendors reach Tier 3 cities and expand their business.

In addition to empowering vendors, ANGELKART® offers benefits to customers, such as coupons after every transaction, enabling them to enjoy significant discounts on merchandise. The company is also incorporating AI chatbots for smart and seamless interactions, aiming to compete with industry giants like Flipkart and Amazon.

Overall, ANGELKART® is on a mission to revolutionize e-commerce in India providing a platform that supports local vendors and offers a satisfying shopping experience for customers. With its creative strategy and dedication to serving both sellers and buyers, ANGELKART® is well-positioned to make a significant impact in the world of e-commerce.

