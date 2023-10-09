Introducing ANGELKART®: Revolutionizing the E-commerce Landscape

ANGELKART®, also known as AngelKart® – Vocals for Locals, is a pioneering e-commerce start-up that is rewriting the rules in the ever-growing online commerce landscape. As a subsidiary of AngelKart India Private Limited, ANGELKART® champions the ‘Vocal for Local’ (Atmanirbhar) initiative, providing assistance to merchants and offering them the lowest commission fee among its competitors.

What sets ANGELKART® apart? The answer is simple: everything you can imagine. ANGELKART® hosts an extensive array of products, ranging from chic fashion attire and trendy handbags to essential home appliances, exquisite handmade crafts, captivating artwork, and everyday necessities. The platform also offers unique shopping experiences, such as placing orders directly through WhatsApp, which eliminates the frustrations of slow website performance and app-related issues.

One of the key features that distinguishes ANGELKART® is its commitment to excellent customer service. The company ensures round-the-clock support through various social media channels and phone calls. Additionally, ANGELKART® plans to establish grievance offices in every state, starting with bustling metropolises. This commitment to customer care demonstrates ANGELKART®’s dedication to creating a positive shopping experience for all.

By leveraging platforms like WhatsApp, ANGELKART® is expanding its reach to a broader audience, particularly those who may be less familiar with traditional e-commerce platforms. This alternative shopping method provides convenience and accessibility to customers who prefer the simplicity of messaging.

ANGELKART® has also introduced innovative features to enhance the shopping experience. With seamless WhatsApp shopping, customers can search for and purchase products directly within their WhatsApp conversations. Additionally, the platform offers a barcode scanning feature, allowing customers to instantly access product details, pricing, and a quick checkout link simply scanning the product’s barcode.

Founded in June 2020 in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, ANGELKART® aims to address challenges faced local vendors, including limited reach, branding opportunities, and high commission fees. The company empowers vendors to expand their businesses to Tier 3 cities charging minimal commission fees and providing them with a platform to establish their unique identities.

ANGELKART® goes beyond being just another e-commerce company. It is a platform that not only empowers vendors but also delights customers with coupons after every transaction, ensuring significant discounts on merchandise. With the incorporation of AI chatbots, ANGELKART® aims to provide intelligent and seamless interactions. The company also offers services like custom gift-wrapping, bulk order capabilities, and spotlights on local vendors.

Led founders Antony Varghese and Mariam Xalxo, with Hemavathi Gajendran as the Chief Business Officer and Richard A. as the Chief Marketing Officer, ANGELKART® is digitally connecting India and nurturing growth in emerging e-commerce regions. The company is on a mission to revolutionize the Indian e-commerce landscape through creative strategies, dedication to both sellers and customers, and a commitment to making a lasting impact.

ANGELKART® is setting a new standard in the world of e-commerce, and it’s an adventure that has just begun. The platform is poised to leave an indelible mark on the future of shopping in India and beyond.

Sources:

– Press release provided GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)