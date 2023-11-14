Angelina Jolie: A Hollywood Icon and Humanitarian

Introduction

Angelina Jolie, the renowned American actress, filmmaker, and humanitarian, has captivated audiences worldwide with her talent, beauty, and philanthropic efforts. With a career spanning over three decades, Jolie has become an influential figure in the entertainment industry and a prominent advocate for various global causes.

Early Life and Career

Born on June 4, 1975, in Los Angeles, California, Angelina Jolie Voight was destined for stardom. She made her acting debut at the age of seven alongside her father, Jon Voight, in the film “Lookin’ to Get Out.” However, it was her breakthrough role as the video game heroine Lara Croft in “Tomb Raider” (2001) that propelled her to international fame.

Philanthropy and Humanitarian Work

Beyond her acting prowess, Jolie is widely recognized for her extensive humanitarian efforts. She has been a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) since 2001 and was later appointed as a Special Envoy in 2012. Jolie has tirelessly advocated for refugees, displaced persons, and victims of sexual violence in conflict zones.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is Angelina Jolie’s net worth?

A: As of 2021, Angelina Jolie’s net worth is estimated to be around $120 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Q: How many children does Angelina Jolie have?

A: Jolie has six children. Three of them were adopted internationally, and three are her biological children.

Q: Has Angelina Jolie won any awards for her acting?

A: Yes, Jolie has received numerous accolades throughout her career, including an Academy Award, three Golden Globe Awards, and two Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Conclusion

Angelina Jolie’s impact extends far beyond the silver screen. Her talent, beauty, and dedication to humanitarian causes have made her an influential figure in both the entertainment industry and the global community. As she continues to inspire others through her work, Jolie’s legacy as an actress and philanthropist remains unparalleled.