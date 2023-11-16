Angelina Jolie Shoulder: A New Trend in Plastic Surgery?

In recent years, there has been a growing trend in plastic surgery known as the “Angelina Jolie shoulder.” Inspired the Hollywood actress’s distinctively sharp and defined shoulder blades, more and more individuals are seeking to achieve this unique look through surgical procedures. But what exactly does this trend entail, and is it here to stay?

What is the Angelina Jolie shoulder?

The Angelina Jolie shoulder refers to a highly defined and prominent shoulder blade area, often characterized a sleek and angular appearance. This aesthetic has gained popularity due to the actress’s iconic red carpet appearances, where her elegant gowns often accentuate her striking shoulder blades.

How is it achieved?

To achieve the Angelina Jolie shoulder, individuals may opt for surgical procedures such as liposuction or fat grafting. Liposuction involves the removal of excess fat around the shoulder blade area, while fat grafting involves transferring fat from other parts of the body to enhance the prominence of the shoulder blades.

Is it a safe procedure?

Like any surgical procedure, there are risks involved. It is crucial to consult with a qualified and experienced plastic surgeon who can assess your individual case and provide appropriate guidance. It is also important to have realistic expectations and understand that the results may vary from person to person.

Is the trend here to stay?

While the Angelina Jolie shoulder trend has gained attention in recent years, it is difficult to predict its long-term popularity. Trends in plastic surgery often come and go, and what is considered desirable today may change in the future. It is essential to make informed decisions and prioritize your own personal preferences and well-being.

In conclusion, the Angelina Jolie shoulder trend has captured the attention of those seeking a unique and defined shoulder blade appearance. However, it is important to approach any surgical procedure with caution and consult with a qualified professional. Trends may come and go, but your health and satisfaction should always be the top priority.