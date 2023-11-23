Brad Pitt’s Son Pax Allegedly Criticizes Father in Scathing Instagram Post

In a shocking turn of events, Brad Pitt’s son, Pax, has allegedly posted a scathing rant against his father on his private Instagram page. The 19-year-old reportedly branded Pitt a “world class a**hole” and accused him of making his four youngest children “tremble in fear.” While the authenticity of the post was initially questioned, The Daily Mail now claims to have substantiated its validity.

Pax’s post, which was allegedly leaked one of his followers, paints a disturbing picture of his relationship with his father. He accused Pitt of being a “terrible and despicable person” who shows no consideration or empathy towards his four youngest children. Pax expressed the profound damage that he believes Pitt has inflicted upon their family, stating that their lives have become a constant hell. The post concludes with a scathing message: “You may tell yourself and the world whatever you want, but the truth will come to light someday.”

This revelation comes amid ongoing turmoil between Brad Pitt and his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie. The couple separated in 2016 and has since been embroiled in a bitter custody battle. Jolie has made allegations of physical and emotional abuse against Pitt, including an incident on a private jet where he allegedly “choked” one of their children and hit another in the face. Pitt’s representative has denied these claims, describing them as a harmful rehash that only further harms the family.

The Instagram post Pax adds a new layer of complexity to an already contentious situation. It highlights the strained relationships within the family and raises questions about the truth behind the public personas of these Hollywood actors. It remains to be seen how this latest revelation will impact the ongoing legal proceedings and the larger narrative surrounding Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

