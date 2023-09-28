Angela Rye and Jalen Rose Make Their Relationship Official

Angela Rye, an award-winning host, social justice advocate, and political correspondent, and former NBA player Jalen Rose have gone Instagram official with their relationship. The duo shared a series of photos on their separate accounts, showcasing their night out at the Congressional Black Caucus Annual Foundation Legislative Conference Phoenix Awards in Washington, D.C.

In the photos, Angela Rye looked stunning in a purple gown with a plunging neckline, complemented a high bun, statement earrings, and a matching bracelet. She added pops of red to her look with a red bag and red pumps. Jalen Rose opted for black tie attire, with his black tuxedo featuring red lining. He wore a black bow tie and sported a set of cornrows.

The lovebirds seemed to have had a fantastic evening, with candid shots capturing their joy and affection for one another. One photo shows Angela Rye with her hand on her hip, looking up at Jalen Rose as he smiles at her. In another, she gives him a kiss while he warmly hugs her.

Angela Rye has made a name for herself as a host, social justice advocate, and political correspondent, appearing on CNN and The View. Currently, she hosts the On One podcast. Jalen Rose had a successful NBA career from 1994-2007 and was a member of the iconic Fab Five during his early years, which also includes Juwan Howard, Ray Jackson, Jimmy King, and Chris Webber. He has since become a sports analyst for ABC and ESPN and hosts the Jalen Rose: Renaissance Man podcast.

This public declaration on Instagram solidifies their relationship, and fans of both Rye and Rose are excited to see this new chapter in their lives.

