ONE Women’s Atomweight Champion Angela Lee to Participate in Reddit AMA

Angela Lee, the reigning ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion, will be connecting with her fans through a Reddit Ask Me Anything (AMA) session this Thursday. Lee made the announcement on her Instagram Stories, inviting fans to join her and ask anything they want on the r/MMA community website.

Known as “Unstoppable,” Lee has been one of the most dominant world champions in ONE Championship’s history. Since becoming the inaugural women’s atomweight MMA world champion in May 2016, she has held the title and showcased impeccable skills in the atomweight division.

However, despite her impressive performances in the cage, the 27-year-old Lee recently shared a more vulnerable side of herself. In a heartfelt essay published The Players’ Tribune and a companion video with ONE Championship, Lee opened up about a car accident in 2017 that was revealed to be a suicide attempt. She also disclosed the tragic loss of her younger sister Victoria, who took her own life in December 2022.

Following her sister’s passing, Lee established FightStory, a support group aimed at assisting those affected suicide. Lee has also taken a break from fighting and will be attending the ONE Fight Night 14 event as a spectator. The event will feature the bout between Stamp Fairtex and Ham Seo Hee for the ONE interim women’s atomweight MMA world title on September 29th at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Fans can catch all the action from ONE Fight Night 14 live and for free on Prime Video in North America. Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with Angela Lee and gain further insights into her journey as a martial artist and advocate for mental health.

Definitions:

– AMA session: Ask Me Anything session, where participants can ask questions to a knowledgeable person.

– Atomweight: A weight class in combat sports, typically below 105 pounds for women.

– MMA: Mixed Martial Arts, a full-contact combat sport that incorporates techniques from various martial arts disciplines.

Sources: The Players’ Tribune, ESPN MMA, Sportskeeda